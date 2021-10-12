WhatsApp is down, but not an outage; Find what's next?

WhatsApp may be down, but it's not an outage. WhatsApp subscribers may be leaving the platform by the millions, following what their rivals are saying, but that doesn't stop this Facebook-owned company from trying to gain new subscribers and persuade current ones to stay. Keep making offers that users can't refuse. So even though it suffered a virtual slaughter when it got caught up in a controversy of its own making over user privacy issues earlier in the year, and then crashed for more than 7 hours recently, it is boldly marching into new ground. and offering features that are really very useful. The last one has to do with the voice, more like the pause button. It will be available for Android and iOS users.



In its latest leak, WABetainfo has revealed that WhatsApp is looking to implement a voice feature that allows the user to pause the recording and then restart it at their convenience in the exact place where they left off. In short, a recording doesn't have to be completed in one go, giving you the kind of true flexibility that users will find really useful. This WhatsApp feature is still in the works and maybe rolled out in a future update. Nobody knows when it will happen, as it is yet to reach the beta stage.

WhatsApp has recently implemented a number of outstanding features like disappearing messages, multi-device support, and many others as well. Features like this will definitely attract a lot of attention to WhatsApp and will also help you build loyalty from current customers. However, the jury is still out on whether the platform will be able to maintain its number one position in the world as the messaging app with the most subscribers, estimated at more than 2 billion. If you continue with controversies and crashes (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Oculus all crashed at the same time), even the most futuristic features won't be able to keep your subscribers loyal.