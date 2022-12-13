WhatsApp lets users see profile icons within groups chats on iOS

San Francisco, Dec 13: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out out a new feature that gives users the ability to see profile icons within group chats on iOS.

Users need to open a group to see if this feature is enabled for their account, if it is enabled, they will see profile icons next to chat bubbles, reports WABetaInfo.

The new feature helps group members to recognise other participants that have the same name.

The default empty profile photo appears if a profile photo is unavailable or hidden due to privacy settings and it is highlighted using the same colour as the contact name.

The ability to view profile icons within group chats has been released to users that installed the latest versions of WhatsApp from the App Store and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days, the report said.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform had started to roll out a new feature to some beta testers on iOS, which gives users the ability to search messages by date.

The feature allows users to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation.