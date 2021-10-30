WhatsApp Pay Cashback: Get Rs 51 per Transaction

With this WhatsApp Pay cashback offer, the messaging app will turn into Laxmi this Diwali. The popular chat messenger is promoting its WhatsApp Pay service by giving a refund of INR 51 per transaction. And there is no limit to the amount of money you send someone through your service. Therefore, you could literally pay Re 1 to your friend and get 51 rupees back. That is an easy way to earn money.



The promotional offer is available in beta channel mode. Users who make use of this WhatsApp offer can get up to 255 rupees, as it is valid for the first five transactions. For each of the five transactions, you can get a guaranteed INR 51 per transaction. The amount will be paid directly to the bank account that you have registered in the WhatsApp Pay service. The offer only appears to be valid on Android devices for now.

WhatsApp Pay Cashback Offer

This seems like an aggressive push for the WhatsApp Pay service since its introduction in India. WhatsApp Pay has been around for many months but has hardly found buyers. It seems that WhatsApp is following Google Pay's way of attracting more users to its platform.

A few years ago, Google Pay was based on the idea of offering refunds as a way to attract more users to its service. Google Pay used to reward with scratch cards on all transactions, some of which credited a certain amount of cashback, while others offered coupons and rewards of a different nature. PhonePe also offers similar cashback offers to attract more users to its platform.



