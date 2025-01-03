WhatsApp Pay Now Available for All Users in India: How to Set Up and Use WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay, the UPI-based payment service, is now open to all users across India. Previously, its reach was capped at 100 million users due to restrictions by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With these limits now lifted, WhatsApp Pay is set to rival other UPI platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm by offering its services to millions more.

The NPCI has limited WhatsApp Pay's user base for the past two years to ensure its secure implementation and smooth performance. Recently, these restrictions were relaxed, allowing WhatsApp to extend its payment feature to all users in India. In a press release, the NPCI stated, "We are pleased to announce that WhatsApp Pay can now offer UPI services to all its users in India."

Seamless UPI Transactions within WhatsApp

With WhatsApp Pay, users can send and receive money without leaving the app. It simplifies transactions by integrating UPI functionality into the familiar WhatsApp interface, ensuring convenience and ease of use. Like other UPI-enabled platforms, users can transfer money or send payment requests to contacts using apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Regulatory Updates

In a related development, the NPCI has postponed its plan to implement a 30% market share cap on UPI platforms. This decision provides relief to dominant players like PhonePe, which holds over 47% of the UPI market share. The new deadline for implementing the cap has been pushed to December 2026, allowing companies more time to adjust to the forthcoming regulations.

How to Set Up and Use WhatsApp Pay :

Open WhatsApp and tap the three dots in the top-right corner. Select "Payments." Tap "Add Payment Method." Agree to the terms and click "Accept."

How to Send Money via WhatsApp Pay:

Start a chat with the recipient. Tap the ₹ symbol at the bottom-right corner. Enter the desired amount. Confirm the transaction using your UPI PIN.

Once completed, a confirmation message will appear in the chat window.

This expansion positions WhatsApp Pay as a significant contender in the UPI market, making money transfers more accessible for millions of users across India.