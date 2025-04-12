WhatsApp Rolls Out 12 New Features, Borrowing from Discord, Slack, and More

WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh batch of features—12 in total—inspired by other popular communication platforms like Discord and Slack. Among the most noticeable changes is a new ‘online’ indicator similar to Discord’s real-time status display. While WhatsApp hasn’t clarified if users can manually toggle their online or offline status, this update will make it easier to see who’s active in a group chat.

Managing group chat notifications is also getting easier. A new “Notify for” setting allows users to filter notifications more precisely. By selecting “Highlight,” you can receive alerts only for replies, mentions, or messages from your saved contacts. Alternatively, the “All” option lets you receive every notification. Users can also tap on others’ reactions to messages and instantly react with the same emoji, just like Slack and Discord.

Another helpful addition is a real-time online participant count, now visible at the top of group chats, so you can quickly see who’s around.

Events are also more robust. Users can now RSVP with a “maybe,” bring a plus one, and set both start and end times. Events can be created in direct messages and pinned in group chats for quick access.

Two new exclusive features have arrived for iPhone users. The first is a built-in document scanner that lets users scan, crop, and save documents without needing another app. The second allows users to set WhatsApp as the default messaging and calling app—simply head to Settings > Default Apps to make the switch.

Voice message lovers will appreciate a new transcription feature in the WhatsApp Updates tab, where received voice notes can be read instead of listened to. Channel admins now have access to 60-second voice notes in video format and can share their channels using QR codes, making it easier to grow and connect with followers.

Lastly, video calls have received a quality boost. According to Whatsapp, they are now “more reliable and higher quality. " Participants can join ongoing calls directly from chat threads by tapping the call icon, and during video calls, users can pinch to zoom for a closer look at what's being shared.