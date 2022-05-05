WhatsApp Rolls Out Emoji Message Reactions; How To Use Them

After numerous beta leaks, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp would finally start rolling out message reactions on the popular messaging platform. Zuckerberg revealed this via an Instagram Story that last month teased the feature as he talked about his most anticipated next feature, WhatsApp Communities. Zuckerberg noted that initially, there would be six WhatsApp reactions that users could choose from to react to messages. This will include the thumbs up emoji, heart emoji, LOL emoji, wow emoji, tear emoji, and high five emoji.

However, according to WhatsApp feature tipster WABetaInfo, we might soon have the option to use any emoji of our choice as reactions. Additionally, users could also have the ability to use GIFs or stickers to react. The feature update has been rolled out to all users, which should come to your devices gradually.

How to use WhatsApp Emoji message reactions

Reacting to WhatsApp messages is not much different from Facebook Messenger or Instagram messages.

When you're in a chat or message you'd like to react to, simply long-press on the particular message. Soon, it will display the six emoji options mentioned above floating at the top. Select the emoji of your choice, and that's it.

If you're reacting to a group message, you'll also see a reaction count next to the emojis primarily used to react to the message.