WhatsApp Tests Message Scheduling Feature, Rollout Likely Soon

WhatsApp may soon make life easier for users who like to plan ahead. The popular messaging platform is reportedly developing a Scheduled Messages feature that will allow people to compose texts in advance and have them delivered automatically at a selected date and time.

While the feature has not yet been officially released, early signs suggest that testing is already underway. According to reports, the scheduling tool was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.7.10.72, currently available through Apple’s TestFlight program. This indicates that iPhone users could be among the first to experience the feature once it moves beyond internal testing.

If rolled out widely, the Scheduled Messages feature could be a practical addition for both personal and professional communication. Whether it’s sending birthday wishes at midnight, reminding a colleague about a meeting, or sharing an important update at a specific hour, users will be able to ensure their message reaches recipients exactly when intended — without needing to be online at that moment.

How the feature is expected to work

Based on details shared in beta reports, once a user schedules a message, it will remain in a queue within the chat until the selected date and time arrives. WhatsApp is expected to include a dedicated section within the chat info screen where users can view all their scheduled messages. This section will reportedly show how many messages are pending and offer tools to manage them easily.

Importantly, flexibility appears to be a core part of the feature. Users will be able to edit or delete a scheduled message anytime before it is sent. If a message is deleted before delivery, the cancellation will happen quietly, meaning the recipient will not receive any alert or notification about it.

The upcoming feature is expected to function in both individual chats and group conversations. This could make it particularly useful for planning work announcements, event reminders, festive greetings, or time-sensitive notifications in larger groups.

Reducing reliance on workarounds

Currently, users who wish to schedule messages on iPhones must depend on Apple’s Shortcuts app as a workaround. On Android devices, third-party automation apps provide similar capabilities. However, these solutions often require additional permissions and unofficial integrations, raising privacy and security concerns.

An in-built scheduling option directly within WhatsApp would address these limitations, offering a safer and more seamless experience. Given the platform’s massive global user base, such a feature could quickly become one of its most appreciated additions.

No official timeline yet

Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, has not announced a public release date for the Scheduled Messages feature. As with many beta-tested updates, a broader rollout will likely follow once stability and user feedback meet expectations.

In parallel, WhatsApp recently introduced a feature called “Group Chat History,” enabling admins and members to share up to 100 recent messages with newly added participants. This aims to provide better context for ongoing conversations. The feature is gradually rolling out worldwide for both Android and iOS users.

As WhatsApp continues refining its platform, message scheduling could soon become a standard tool for users who value timing, planning, and convenience in digital communication.