WhatsApp to block screenshots for View Once messages

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to improve the texting experience, and they are coming faster than we could get used to. Lately, developers have focused on improving users privacy with a couple of new features. However, another new feature will help those who want to share sensitive media and can't risk someone taking a screenshot of it.

A while ago, WhatsApp implemented the ability to send messages that can only be viewed once. The Watch Once feature currently only allows media to be shown once, but someone can still take a screenshot of the media, thus negating the point of the feature. Now, WhatsApp is changing the feature that prevents the ability to take a screenshot. The feature is developing, and WhatsApp has not yet revealed the date.

WhatsApp to block screenshot

"View Once is already an incredibly popular way to share photos or media that don't need to have a permanent digital record. Now we're enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. We're testing this feature now and are excited to roll it out to users soon," says WhatsApp in its official blog.

WhatsApp will also reveal more about this and several other features in the coming days through its campaign. "To spread the word about these new layers of protection, we're also kicking off a campaign to educate people about the new features and our continued commitment to protecting your private conversations on WhatsApp. We hope people enjoy getting to use these new features and benefit from several options that help you keep your messages secure. We look forward to your feedback on what to build next," it says.

Before this, WhatsApp recently launched the ability to transfer message backups from Android devices to iOS. The same can be done from iOS to Android as well.