WhatsApp to not work on these iPhones from October 24

WhatsApp will reportedly stop working for select iPhone models starting October 24. The messaging platform has yet to officially confirm the update, but WhatsApp is likely to confirm the news as the days of service interruption draw closer.



According to the latest report from WABetaInfo, Apple is alerting some iPhone users about the end of WhatsApp support for them. The messaging service will stop working for iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 software. So if your iPhone is running on the older software, please update the phone immediately or prepare to be affected.



While this may sound like worrying news, iPhone users needn't worry too much. This is because iOS 10 and iOS 11 are old software and most of the latest iPhone models will get an update to the latest software. The only two models that will be affected by the change introduced by WhatsApp are:



- iPhone 5



- iPhone 5c



If you are an iPhone user, first ensure your phone is updated to the latest software versions. To check whether your iPhone is running on the latest software or not, you can simply head over to Settings > About > Software Update menu.



Most of the latest iPhones should be running the iOS 15 software version. During next month's WWDC 2022 event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to unveil the iOS update, which will run the next-generation iPhone dubbed the series. iPhone 14.



Although WhatsApp plans to drop support for some iPhones, it may not affect many users. This is because support will be dropped for very old iPhone models, which are likely to be used by fewer people at the moment.



It is a good idea to update your iPhone to the latest software version so that you can use WhatsApp without interruption and also get the latest patch and security features. Before upgrading your iPhone, make sure to connect the device to a stable Wi-Fi network and back up all personal and business data.