WhatsApp Update: Chat polls, Video call 32 contacts, Communities and more

Earlier in 2022, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Communities, which will help people connect with the groups they care about on WhatsApp. The feature aims to unite people with the same interests under one umbrella. WhatsApp communities will be rolled out to users starting today. Along with Communities, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to create chat polls, 32-person video calls, and groups with up to 1,024 users.



Chat Polls

WhatsApp had started testing the chat polling feature long before finally rolling out the feature. As seen in the beta versions, WhatsApp will allow you to create a question in the polls in the chat and will allow you to add up to 12 possible answers on a separate screen within the application. WhatsApp has yet to reveal how the feature will appear and its functionality. You need to update your WhatsApp from the Play Store or App Store to get the latest features.

Group chat with 1024 contacts

From today, WhatsApp will allow you to add up to 1,024 to a group. Currently, you can't add more than 200 people to a group.

Video call 32 contacts at a time

You can also add up to 32 participants to a group video call. Aside from that, WhatsApp has also implemented features for sharing large files, emoji reactions, and admin removal, which would be extremely helpful in communities.

WhatsApp Communities

Communities on WhatsApp will help people bring separate groups together under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. This will help people send and receive updates to the entire community. It will also help people organize discussion groups on issues that are important to them. The new feature will come with tools for administrators, such as announcement messages sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.