WhatsApp Update: Contacting companies get easy on Android; Know how it works

Generally, WhatsApp updates bring useful features to the app, like the upcoming flash call feature, disappearing messages, a new archive mode, etc. Sometimes updates bring improvements to the interface, like removing recently added blue text that makes notifications difficult to read. WhatsApp is now testing a new interface in WhatsApp for Android to facilitate contact with business accounts.

WhatsApp Business accounts are different from normal user accounts. A report from a popular feature leaker has disclosed that the Facebook-owned company is planning to make its business profile pages on WhatsApp even more distinguishable on the web. Platform, redesigning the interface and adding some useful new features that should make it easier to communicate with businesses on the platform.

WhatsApp is testing these features in the latest beta version on Android devices:

1. Revamped WhatsApp business profile section

According to a report by the well-known feature leaker WABetaInfo, the encrypted messaging service is testing a new interface that is shown to users in the latest WhatsApp beta version. For starters, on a business page, the profile picture gets circular, instantly distinguishing it from normal accounts that are still square. Below the new profile picture, the company name is centred, along with any About information that the company may have established.

2. New shortcuts to the WhatsApp Business profile

Below the redesigned profile area, there are three large circular shortcuts, as seen in the screenshot shared by the leaker. These are Message, Call and Forward; While the first two are self-explanatory and deal with direct interactions with the Business account, the third feature could allow WhatsApp users to forward details of a Business to another user.

However, according to the report, a shortcut to the catalogue should also be visible if the business account has set one up. Similarly, another shortcut should provide WhatsApp users with access to Facebook stores if the account supports this feature.

3. How to access the new business profile interface

As per WABetaInfo, at present, the feature is being tested in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. So, as long as users have WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.13.10, they should see the new interface.

However, the report indicates that users of a couple of earlier beta versions could also access the feature. If you want to register your Google account to access the WhatsApp latest beta versions for Android, you can follow the handy guide to register and update your application from the Play Store to access the new feature.