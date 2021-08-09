WhatsApp update: Emoji update released! Check out

After months of not being able to see special emoji sent by their friends with iPhone, WhatsApp for Android users will soon be able to see and send emoji from iOS 14.5 in an upcoming update.



As per a report from the well-known website WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging service is now adding support for the latest emojis. This will allow Android users to even see the latest emoji sent by their friends via WhatsApp for Apple iOS. Earlier this year, Apple released iOS 14.5, which brought with it several new emojis, including a flaming heart, an exhaling face, and many more emojis that are part of the approved Emoji 13.1 update. However, this has not yet been officially supported by the Android ecosystem and therefore users were unable to see these emojis.

Notably, after Apple iPhone users upgraded to iOS 14.5, they were able to send 217 new emoji right from their keyboard, including via WhatsApp, thanks to system-wide emoji support. However, no Android user cannot see the emoji, as even the latest version of Android 11 does not include support for these emoji. WhatsApp has now updated its application to display these images correctly on Android as well, even if the phone is quite out of date.





📲 iOS 14.5 is out now with these new emojis https://t.co/Z9Tr0ZfMKp pic.twitter.com/ug5S0pwYwq — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) April 26, 2021





In early April, Apple added support for three main groups of emojis. The first group included a face that breathed out (or sighed) a face in the clouds and a face with spiral eyes. The second group includes two new heart variations: a burning heart emoji and a "healing heart" emoji. Finally, the third big group comes with support for many new emoji and gender combinations that were included in the iOS 14.5 update.

According to the report, if users have updated to WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.16.10, they will be able to see all the new emoji sent by iOS users. This also means that they should be able to send these emoji from the emoji picker in the app, but not from your emoji keyboard. System-wide support for these emoji should arrive alongside Android 12, which Google is expected to roll out next month.



