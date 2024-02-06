WhatsApp Update: Favourite Contacts feature for Swift Calls and Posts

In the ever-evolving landscape of WhatsApp updates, a new feature is on the horizon to further elevate the user experience. Recent speculations suggest that WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce the Favourite Contacts feature, designed to streamline the process of making quick calls and posts within the app.



The anticipated feature was uncovered through the diligent work of WABetaInfo, as it reported on the ongoing testing of the Favourite Contacts feature in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS. While the exact details of how users will be able to create their list of favourite contacts remain unclear, it is suggested that a long-press action on a specific contact might be the key to adding them to this exclusive list.

The primary objective of this new feature is to enhance the overall calling experience for WhatsApp users. By allowing individuals to designate their preferred contacts, the Favourite Contacts feature ensures a quicker and more efficient way to initiate both video and audio calls. The selected contacts will be prominently displayed at the top of the calls tab, providing users with a one-tap solution for instant communication.

As of now, the Favourite Contacts feature is in the testing phase, leaving users eagerly awaiting its official rollout in a future update. WhatsApp continues to explore ways to refine its platform, and this new addition is poised to be a valuable enhancement to the app's functionality.

In addition to the Favourite Contacts feature, reports indicate that WhatsApp is also experimenting with the Pinned Events in Communities feature. This potential addition would enable community users to mark events within their groups, showcasing them prominently at the top of the WhatsApp interface. This marks another step in WhatsApp's commitment to providing a versatile and dynamic platform for its users. WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce features aimed at making communication more efficient and enjoyable for its vast user base.