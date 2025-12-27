Zelenskyy's big hint at ending war soon

Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday indicated that a meeting with US President Donald Trump was expected soon, with key decisions possibly being taken before the New Year as Washington, DC intensifies diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

As part of this push, Zelenskyy has maintained that sensitive matters, including any potential territorial compromises, must be addressed directly by heads of state, reinforcing Kyiv's position that such issues require a face-to-face engagement with Trump.

Highlighting progress on this front, Zelenskyy wrote on X after the latest round of discussions between Ukrainian and US negotiators, "We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level -- with President Trump in the near future."

"A lot can be decided before the New Year."

These developments followed talks held on Thursday, when the Ukrainian leader met Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner as part of ongoing consultations.

Updating on the substance of those discussions, Zelenskyy noted that several documents forming part of a broader framework aimed at ending the conflict and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction were 'nearly ready', while others were 'fully prepared'.

This diplomatic activity comes after Zelenskyy earlier this week presented a 20-point draft peace plan, which he described as the principal framework for ending the war.

While the plan envisages Ukraine receiving security guarantees to deter future Russian aggression, there has been no agreement between Ukraine and the US on territorial issues, as Moscow continues to demand that Kyiv cede territory. In addition to territorial questions, the issue of control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains unresolved and subject to further discussions.