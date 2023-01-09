WhatsApp update: Proxy support, Save disappearing messages and more

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a number of new features to improve the user interface and privacy. The Meta-owned app launched the Android to iOS transfer feature last year and is now said to be developing another transfer feature that will remove its dependency on Google Drive. Also, WhatsApp will soon allow users to report status that includes content that violates the platform's guidelines. The users can also save disappearing messages, and people can use WhatsApp who are unable to do so as the messaging app is blocked by government censorship.



Here are detailed in-development features of WhatsApp that are expected to be released in future updates:



WhatsApp Android Transfer



A WABetaInfo report suggests that WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to transfer WhatsApp data and chat history from Android to Android. The new update removes the dependency on third-party apps like Google Drive. Users can switch to a new Android device by scanning a QR code. The feature is currently under development. However, once it launches, users can transfer their app data to the new Android smartphone by using WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat transfer to Android > scanning the QR code and following the on-screen instructions.

Status report

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to report, message contacts, and receive media if it violates the platform's guidelines. But soon, the platform will allow users to report statuses that have problematic content like hate speech, abuse, etc. The new feature is in development for WhatsApp Android beta and desktop beta and may get released in future app updates. Once it's published, users can see a report button within the status option.

Save disappearing messages

The messaging platform is also working on a feature that allows users to save important messages in a disappearing chat window. The new feature, saved messages, will allow users to bookmark and save any specific message from disappearing so that it is not automatically deleted along with other messages on a set timer. All chat members will be able to see the saved message. However, WhatsApp will allow users to "un-save" the message at any time to remove it from the conversation.

Connect to WhatsApp using a proxy

Due to government censorship guidelines, the WhatsApp instant messaging app is blocked in many countries. Users can download the app directly from the Google Play or Apple Apps store. However, the popular messaging platform is rolling out proxy support for WhatsApp users across the globe. People from countries like Iran can also use the app and communicate freely and privately.

"Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely," WhatsApp announced in its blog post.