WhatsApp update: WhatsApp to allow undo 'Delete for Me' action

WhatsApp has announced that it has added a new feature that will help users when they accidentally tap Delete for me instead of Delete for everyone in the app. The Meta-owned messaging service's new 'accidental deletion' feature initiates a 5-second window for users to reverse their action of deleting the message for themselves and then allows them to delete it for everyone. The feature is available in individual and group chats on iPhone and Android phones.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo initially reported in August 2022 that the messaging app was testing the ability to undo deleting a message with some Android and iOS testers in the app's beta version. The feature is now released for all users, the company announced via tweet on Tuesday.

In 2017, the instant messaging platform introduced the Delete option for everyone so that users could remove a message from all participants in a conversation in case they sent it by mistake. Initially, the deployment was limited to just 7 minutes but was eventually increased to 60 hours in August. After adding the disappearing messages feature in 2020, the voice-over-IP and instant messaging services are working on an "extreme" version.

The messaging service is working on view-only text messages, similar to the feature for sending images and videos that can only be viewed once on Android and iOS. The feature was detected in version 2.22.25.20 of WhatsApp beta for Android. Once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.