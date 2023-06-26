WhatsApp users can soon set the timer for pinned messages

WhatsApp is actively working on several new features to improve the platform's security and usability. The instant messaging app, owned by Meta, has recently introduced features like Silence Unknown Callers and the ability to edit messages. Continuing its efforts to improve the user experience, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature related to message pinning.



According to reports from WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature called "message pin duration." This upcoming feature will allow users to select the duration for which messages will remain pinned in chats and groups. It is expected to be released in a future app update. The feature is currently in development and has been identified by WaBetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.13.11 update, found on the Google Play Store.

The report further explains that WhatsApp's message pin duration feature will allow users to specify the duration for which a message remains pinned in a chat. Users can select a specific period, after which the pinned message will automatically be removed. This feature will give users more control over managing their pinned messages within WhatsApp chats.

As for how the feature will work, the report notes that the message pinning duration feature in WhatsApp will initially offer users three options to select the length of pinned messages: 24 hours,7 seven days, and 30 days. Users can choose any of these durations based on their preferences. Furthermore, the report highlights that users can manually unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires.

As mentioned above, the message PIN duration feature in WhatsApp is currently in development, and there has been no mention of a specific release date. However, it is expected to be available to beta testers in a future app update.