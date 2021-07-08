WhatsApp's Link Preview Feature will change your smartphone experience

WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging service owned by Facebook, had a difficult start to the year and faced much criticism when it announced its new privacy policy. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also looking to change the user experience in surprising ways. It has now been revealed that the company has been busy working on new features for its messaging services, such as a new View Once mode for sharing images and upcoming support for using the service on multiple devices.

In addition to testing new features in the beta version of WhatsApp, the company has also been working to update the visual appearance of the app for users of iPhone and Android devices. These changes were detected by the function filter WABetaInfo, in the latest beta versions of the WhatsApp application for Android and iOS. Here you will find everything you need to know about WhatsApp's upcoming visual enhancements for Android and iOS devices.

Smaller Profile Pictures on WhatsApp for Android

We recently reported that WhatsApp has made changes to the in-app notification "action" font colours (from green to a bluish-grey colour) and then reversed the changes after users complained about reduced readability. The company has also recently removed line separators between chats for many users, and the latest beta version 2.21.14.8 reportedly removes the outdated layout for even more users. Users who notice that the line separators are gone can see smaller profile photos in the app, according to WABetaInfo.

Larger Link Previews in WhatsApp for iOS and Android

WhatsApp recently started working on larger link previews for URLs in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, and WABetaInfo reports that the service has now started working on the same feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, users who have signed up for beta versions of WhatsApp for Android who have upgraded to this version will not see the feature. This is because the feature is still in development and will likely be introduced at a later date. According to WABetaInfo, if some websites do not have a high-resolution preview for the URL, WhatsApp will show a smaller thumbnail.