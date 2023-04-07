Why Elon Musk changed the Twitter bird logo to Doge?

A few days back, Elon Musk replaced the Twitter bird logo with the Dogecoin or the infamous Shiba Inu logo. But why? Well, Elon Musk probably doesn't know. But it is supposed to be related to the $258 lawsuit against Musk by Dogecoin investors. Many thought it was a late April joke from the billionaire as well. Now, whatever the reason, the little bird is back again, and we hope it doesn't go away again.



About three days back, Musk surprised everyone by changing the Twitter logo to Dogecoin. Like Musk always does, we thought the Doge logo would be there for a few hours, but the logo stayed for about three days. The Twitter logo was changed to Doge only on the web version, and the app showed the little blue bird.



In fact, after changing the bird logo from Twitter to Dogecoin, Musk joked about it as well. The billionaire shared an old screenshot of him joking on Twitter with a user that Elon Musk should buy Twitter and change the logo to Doge. He shared the screenshot and said that "as he promised," he changed the company logo.



So why did Musk change the Twitter logo to Doge? There has yet to be clarity on this, but we assume that Elon Musk is trying to divert attention from the lawsuit against him by Dogecoin investors. Perhaps he wanted to make a point by changing the logo to Doge is that his tweets about Doge are not an attempt to defraud anyone and should not be taken seriously at any time. This is precisely what his lawyers argued in court, calling the lawsuit a "fanciful work of fiction" about the "innocuous and often silly tweets" of the Twitter owner. The idea behind changing the logo could show the court that his Dogecoin-related actions are silly and not serious.

Meanwhile, the billionaire is again working to make Twitter a profitable company. Since Musk acquired the company, its value has halved to $20 billion. He received the company for $44 billion, and all in cash. In his latest move, Musk revealed that Twitter would start removing blue ticks from legacy accounts, and verification would be given to people who pay for the Twitter Blue subscription. In India, Twitter charges around Rs 600 monthly for the Twitter Blue web subscription, while mobile users must pay Rs 900 monthly to get the blue tick.