Windows 11 Event 2021: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect

Windows 11 Event 2021 - The era of Windows 10 is about to end. Microsoft is hosting a special event today in which it is expected to announce "what's next for Windows." If the reports and leaks are any indications, it is expected to be Windows 11.



Now, Microsoft has yet to confirm anything. However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, earlier at the Microsoft Build developer conference, said that the company plans to announce the next version of Windows. He said that this would be "one of the most significant updates of Windows of the last decade."



Windows 11 Event 2021: Timings and How to Watch?



Microsoft will host its Microsoft Windows 2021 event virtually today. The Windows 11 event will begin at 8:30 p.m India Standard Time and 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Microsoft has already confirmed this through updates on its official Twitter account. One can watch the event live on Microsoft's website.



Windows 11 Event 2021: What to Expect?



As mentioned above, Microsoft is expected to release the Windows 11 desktop operating system at its next event. Windows 11 is expected to present major updates over the existing Windows 10 operating system. Based on recent reports, Windows 11 is likely to feature a revamped user interface, a new start menu, and a redesigned taskbar. Reports also suggest that Windows 11 is expected to be a closer relative to Windows 10X, the development of which has already been scrapped by the company.



Reports also suggest that Windows 11 will be free to download for Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 users. Users using Windows 8 will first need to upgrade to Windows 8.1 to get the update for free.