Windows 11 Event 2021: What We Expect Microsoft to Release Today

Windows 11 2021 Event: Microsoft is ready to disclose its next generation of Windows today, nearly six years after the company launched Windows 10 worldwide. However, Microsoft hasn't said a word about everything, keeping it a secret. The only comment that came in was when he asked the public not to download the trial version of Windows 11 on the Internet. The Microsoft Windows 11 update is expected to bring noticeable changes to the operating system visually and under the hood, and based on initial impressions of leaked builds of Windows 11 that have surfaced online in recent weeks, it appears that a lot is taking place. Changes in the operating system interface of the popular operating system.



Among some of the visual enhancements expected to arrive in the next version, Windows 11 is a revamped interface that includes the Start menu, taskbar-centric icons, window management, redesigned icons, and much more. While the leaked builds of Windows 11 have been quite promising, only Microsoft can confirm all the features coming to Windows 11, scheduled for later today.



What we expect from Microsoft at today's Windows 11 event:



Return of Windows widgets and startup sound



We know why Windows removed its iconic "startup" sounds in Windows 8 after years of unique sounds. However, it appears that the company will finally bring the startup sound back in Windows 11, although it is likely to be an optional setting. In the meantime, the widgets may also roll back to the next version of Windows, as per a recent report, but exactly how useful they will be is something only Microsoft will be able to reveal.



New keyboard with emoji, GIF support



Earlier versions of Windows come with "virtual" keyboard software built into the operating system, just like Android devices. This is because Windows is also used on touchscreen devices that don't always have a keyboard attached. According to reports, Microsoft may update the Windows 11 keyboard to support attaching GIFs and entering emoji in relevant content areas.



Improved Windows Store and updated multitasking



The Windows Store is poised for a fresh coat of paint, as well as new insights under the hood. Microsoft may introduce the ability for publishers to publish new types of applications, including browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, which is a significant change in the way Windows users get their software. Multitasking is also expected to boost the upcoming Windows 10 release with better window wrapping and new multitasking tools.



New Taskbar, Start Menu and Windows icon



The Microsoft Windows logo has evolved, with each iteration of its operating systems slightly modifying and changing the design a little more. The same is applicable for Windows 11, based on leaked preview versions online, and it appears that Windows 11 will have a new square blue logo, as opposed to the non-symmetrical logo that we are all familiar with Windows 10. The Start Menu and the taskbar has also received an overhaul and a new coat of paint with centred icons and a redesigned start menu.



What Remains Same



The setup app and file manager in Windows 11 was expected to receive a redesign, based on leaked images of Windows 10X, the version of Windows that Microsoft supposedly removed. However, these apps don't seem to have changed, at least in the leaked versions, but Microsoft might reveal some pipeline changes in the future.