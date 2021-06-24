Windows 11 Events: A new era of Windows, check out the features

Microsoft hosted its Windows 11 launch event virtually at 8:30 PM IST. Microsoft announced the most significant updates to its desktop-based operating system, the Microsoft Windows 11.

Satya Nadella says that Windows 11 is a significant milestone in the history of Windows. He said Windows has stood for 'sovereignty for creators, and agency for users'. He further added that Windows 11 would be the 'platform for the next web'. "This is the first version of a new era of Windows."

Windows 11 announced

Microsoft announced Windows 11 desktop operating system. It succeeds the Windows 10 operating system that was launched five years back. Although Microsoft claims that Windows 11 brings people closer to the things that they love, it is faster and smarter. Windows 11 also has 40% smaller updates that save storage space and makes updates faster.

Windows 11 gets multiple desktops and snap groups

Now users will have multiple desktops and customise each with different wallpapers. Users can have desktops for home, work and gaming.

Windows has wholly updated its task menu, making it more fluid. Windows 11 also gets a feature called Snap Group, which couples apps and projects according to the user's age. Snap Groups allows users to switch between apps and projects.

Windows 11 brings voice typing

Windows 11 brings a voice typing feature that will allow users to type on-screen using their voice. Windows 11 also comes with voice commands that help to use various functions simply by saying it, very similar to using smart speakers.

Windows 11 features Teams integration

Microsoft announced that Microsoft Teams integration is coming to Windows 11. Users can access it from any device or platform.

Microsoft Store gets a new look

Microsoft Store gets redesigned, makes it easier for users to find various apps. In addition, the overall interface looks cleaner than earlier.

Gaming gets better with Windows 11

Windows 11 features Auto HDR that makes the games look better with vibrant colours. Microsoft to enhance over 1000 games using this feature on devices running Windows 11. In addition, Microsoft plans to bring Xbox Game Pass directly into Windows 11.

Android apps coming to Windows 11

Windows 11 will get support for Android apps. They will be accessible on devices running Windows 11 through Amazon's app store.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, "I'm excited by what we have shown you today. Throughout its history, Windows has been a democratising force for the world."