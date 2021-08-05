Windows 11 Release Date: When can we download the new Microsoft OS

Windows 11 Release Date: Microsoft has given Windows Insiders the opportunity to run Windows 11 and find out if there are any technical issues. It is also an opportunity for Microsoft to find out if it has made any glaring omissions. If so, the problem would cause the company to launch a solution, depending on the nature of the protest. If it's bad enough, the changes will be implemented without altering the Windows 11 kernel as much as possible. However, so far, a number of cosmetic changes have been made to Windows 11, but nothing else.

But, even as the daily reports of Windows Insiders 'discoveries' are peppered with dazzling reports, the people who will actually use the product have been patiently waiting for the big news: the announcement of the Windows 11 release date.

Sadly, even after a month since Windows 11 was released with much fanfare, there is not even a hint of the release date. Several "clues" have been made that are nothing more than guesswork. However, Microsoft has not officially made any announcements after initially saying it will happen during "the fall." Now 'fall' is a huge time period and can even be interpreted as late 2021. Others have been a bit more adventurous and have even chosen a month and some have even chosen a date. In fact, rumours suggest that Windows 11's release date is sometime in October. The most frequently cited date is the 20th.

A report by The Verge had analyzed the company's official press images that were released after the company introduced Windows 11 and assumed that they might contain some clues as to the possible release date of Windows 11. One of the images on the bar Windows 11 task list shows the date set to October 6. Another image shows the date set to October 20. These are conflicting dates, but the month is the same and maybe the month the company has targeted.

However, this is only what is being reported and Microsoft has not reacted. This essentially leaves the public more confused.