Wipro, IISC's Centre for Brain Research tie up to boost AI-based health innovations

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Centre for Brain Research (CBR), a non-profit research organisation, hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to develop personalised AI-based health innovations.

The partnership will harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics and develop new technologies to prevent and manage long-term health disorders.

Wipro’s research and development (R&D) team will design and develop an AI-based personal care engine that will focus on an individual’s health history, desired health state, and other behavioural responses.

This will help promote healthy ageing, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social well-being, as well as focus on reducing and managing the risk of cardiovascular disease and correlated neurodegenerative disorders, by using AI.

The engine will be tested via a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc.

Dr Ajay Chander, Head of Research and Development, Wipro Limited, said that the collaboration "will pioneer personalised care support for some of the most chronic health challenges globally."

He noted that cardiovascular conditions that are of global concern "are a particular focus for us because of their strong association with long-term cognitive issues and the potential for broad health and wellbeing benefits at lower costs."

According to Professor K.V.S. Hari, Director of the Centre for Brain Research, the collaboration will "accelerate the path from research to real-world solutions in cognitive and overall health."