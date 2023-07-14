Wishes Continue to pour in for success of Chandrayaan 3

New Delhi: Congratulations poured in from all quarters, politicians political parties, scientists, educationists, and particularly the youth. Students of Delhi University said they felt thrilled to watch the launch of Chandrayaan 3 and exuded confidence that this time the dedication of ISRO will pay off and the mission will become a great success.

On the other other hand the Congress lauded ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said it was testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all previous prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the launch was a matter of great pride for all Indians as he paid tributes to countless scientists who devoted their lives for building a scientific temper among people. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "Our collective happiness is over the moon. Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. "We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement," he said, adding, "We express our sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team at ISRO."

The Congress chief said India's lunar missions began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 which confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. "It was a historic feat by our country". Kharge said Chandrayaan-2 also detected the presence of chromium, manganese and sodium for the first time through remote sensing.

The perseverance of our scientists did not go in vain, he noted. "Today, Chandrayaan-3 is a testimony to the vision, foresight, determination and accomplishment of all our previous prime ministers, including Pandit Nehru ji, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Indira Gandhi ji, P V Narasimha Rao ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and Manmohan Singh ji." "It is our sincere tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Satish Dhawan and countless visionary scientists who devoted their lives to establish and inculcate scientific temper for human and social development for our people," he tweeted. Kharge ended his tweet with the words of Jawaharlal Nehru about the methods and approach of science revolutionising human life more than anything else in the course of history. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "