WWDC 2022: iPhone users to get massive free updates and features

Apple's Annual Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is set for June 6 in California. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in California, at 1 p.m. in New York and at 6 p.m. m. in London on June 6. Apple WWDC 2022 India time is at 10:30 p.m. m. You can watch the event through Apple's website. Yes, many new Apple features are available to everyone. The annual developer conference looks like a party for Apple fans, as the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make major announcements and free updates to iOS 16, macOS 13 to iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and realityOS.

The annual WWDC 2022 is also speculated to reveal some new iPhone features. Since it's one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, see what you can expect.

Apple WWDC 2022: What to expect

Although Apple has not confirmed exactly what we will see at WWDC 2022, rumours and speculation have already taken over the Internet for a few days. One of the most talked-about updates the tech giant is set o announce is iOS 16. For iPhones, the event will introduce a host of new features, an improved notification system, dark/night mode switching, more theme and widget options, improvements in health apps and much more, all for free.

The iOS 16 public beta test will roll out in the weeks after Apple WWDC 2022 with the final release likely to happen in September alongside the launch of the new iPhone 14. The tech giant is all set to introduce new software updates for other key Apple product lines, that includes iPadOS 16 for iPad, macOS 13 for Mac, watchOS 9 for Apple Watch, and tvOS 16 for Apple TV. Users could also see a new operating system called homeOS for Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers.

In addition to software updates, we can also expect some new products to be released at WWDC 2022, keeping their past trends in view. In 2020, Apple announced its switch from Intel chips to its own custom processors for Mac products.