WWDC 2023: Apple to Launch New MacBook Air to Reality Pro Headset

The upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023) could be Apple's biggest developer conference in a long time. We usually look at Apple's next-generation operating system (OS) for iPhones, Macs, iPads, watches, and TVs. Apple also shows off some hardware at its annual WWDC, but it rarely takes the wraps off its first-generation product. This year, Apple is expected to introduce a new MacBook Air powered by M2. The highlight of the show might be its long-rumoured mixed reality headset, the springboard for Apple Glasses, Apple's iPhone killer. Apple's WWDC keynote will begin on June 5 at 10:30 p.m. IST.



It means Apple may not introduce a new iPhone at WWDC on June 5. The other days of the event until June 9 will be focused on developer-focused updates. Mixing the developer-focused WWDC 2023 with some new hardware may also be good for Apple, as its competitor recently unveiled its first foldable, the Pixel Fold. In a few weeks, Samsung will also launch its next-generation foldable phones. OnePlus may also launch its first OnePlus Fold at the same time.



WWDC 2023: All devices Apple is expected to launch



Apple MacBook Air 15



Apple updated its 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro laptops with the M1 SoC in 2020. New iterations have been added to larger MacBook Pros and even the iPad Pro. The latest MacBook Air includes M2-series SoCs, but the screen size remains unchanged.

At WWDC 2023, Apple may launch a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chipset. Feature-wise, it's expected to be the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air. That means the MacBook Air 15 may have a metal chassis and a non-touch LED display. Despite an LED display panel, the laptop can deliver a native resolution of 2560x1664 pixels and a brightness of 500nits. Apple may also add an improved 1080p FaceTime camera and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support.



Due to the great design of the laptop, Apple could add a bigger battery with faster charging support. The price could increase dramatically since the new model will reportedly pack a 15-inch display. The MacBook Air 13 with M2 SoC and 256 GB SSD costs Rs 1,19,900. The top variant with 512 GB SSD costs Rs 1,49,900.



Apple is also rumoured to release a base 13-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with internal chips, and an updated high-end MacBook Pro. Some PCs could arrive at WWDC, while the rest could arrive around December.

Apple Reality Headset Pro

WWDC 2023 is expected to mark the debut of Apple's long-awaited Reality Pro headset, designed to deliver virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Apple has been working on improving the AR experience on the latest iPad Pro and iPhone Pro models. The latest mixed-reality headsets could significantly improve the experience.

However, the biggest challenge that remains is size. Rumours suggest that Apple Reality Pro could resemble ski goggles with some physical buttons to adjust the viewing and listening experience. The goal is to offer the mixed reality headset as a stand-alone device, meaning users won't have to place an iPhone inside the headset or connect to a console like traditional VR headsets. It will reportedly run on a custom operating system called XrOS. Apple may also announce some dedicated apps for the device.



Apple always proudly shows off the design of its products and the sustainable materials used in its products. Mixed reality headsets are also touted using the lightest, highest-quality material available. Thus, the price is expected to be around $3,000, i.e. Rs 2.48 lakhs. That is why many reports suggest that Apple employees are not happy with the launch, given the price and the macroeconomic situation.