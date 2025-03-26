WWDC 2025: Apple to Unveil iOS 19, macOS 16, and More

Apple has officially announced its 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled from June 9 to June 13. The event will be held at Apple Park, where developers and students can explore new software and features. Global audiences can watch the keynote online, while developers will gain free access to the latest Apple software.

WWDC 2025 is expected to introduce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3. The keynote on June 9 will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, providing insights into Apple's upcoming software updates. The event will highlight enhancements for iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other Apple devices.

Streaming the keynote online in India will be possible via the Apple Developer app, Apple's official website, and its YouTube channel. Apple has not yet disclosed the keynote's exact time. Once announced, the event schedule will be updated accordingly.

The conference is anticipated to showcase major UI and UX changes across Apple’s ecosystem. Reports suggest iOS 19 may incorporate redesigned icons, menus, and applications inspired by VisionOS. Additional updates may include improvements in animations and user interface responsiveness.

A key focus of WWDC 2025 could be Apple's progress on Siri 2.0, addressing delays in its development. Expected advancements include enhanced conversational abilities and improved understanding of user queries.