X Finally Enables Cross-Platform Draft Syncing: iPhone Users Can Start on Mobile, Finish on Web

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X—formerly known as Twitter—has finally rolled out a long-awaited feature that users have been requesting for years: cross-platform draft syncing. This new update allows users to start writing a post on the X app for iOS and continue editing or publishing it on the web, bridging a long-standing gap in the platform’s user experience.

The announcement came directly from Nikita Bier, Head of Product at X, who confirmed the launch in a post on the platform. Bier acknowledged how long users had been anticipating this feature, stating, “Drafts written on the X app will now be there when you log in on the web.”





Until now, users who began drafting posts on their phones couldn’t access them from other devices—a frustrating limitation for journalists, creators, and frequent users who often switch between mobile and desktop. The new feature marks a major step toward making X more flexible and creator-friendly, allowing for a smoother workflow across devices.

With the new draft syncing, users can begin typing out thoughts, threads, or announcements on their iPhones during a commute and later pick up exactly where they left off on a laptop or desktop. The update aims to make the platform more efficient for professionals and everyday users alike who rely on X for real-time communication.

Interestingly, the feature had been spotted on X Lite about a week before its official rollout, sparking speculation that a wider release was imminent. Now, the functionality is available to all users on iOS and web versions of X.

However, there are still a few limitations. At launch, the syncing feature does not yet support media attachments such as images or videos. Additionally, as with many newly introduced features, there may be minor bugs during the early phase. Addressing this, Bier explained, “We wanted to get it out sooner than later.” This suggests that the company prioritized delivering the feature quickly in response to years of user feedback, even if it meant ironing out minor issues post-launch.

For Android users, the wait continues—though not for long. Bier confirmed that draft syncing for Android is already in development but will only be available once the Android app redesign is complete. In his own words, “Android will be coming soon-ish.”





This feature addition is part of X’s broader effort to improve the platform’s usability and appeal to “power users.” Bier has previously hinted at a series of smaller but meaningful upgrades designed to enhance productivity and convenience for those who use X heavily for communication, content creation, and engagement.

After nearly a decade of waiting, X’s new cross-platform draft syncing finally delivers one of the most requested quality-of-life updates, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to evolving into a more integrated and user-centric social experience.