X to Launch Marketplace for Inactive Handles: Premium Users Can Buy Rare Usernames

The X Handle Marketplace will categorize usernames into two main groups — Priority Handles and Rare Handles. Priority Handles, which include typical full names, common phrases, or alphanumeric combinations, will be offered for free to eligible subscribers. However, Rare Handles will come with a steep price tag. Depending on their uniqueness and demand, these usernames could range anywhere from $2,500 to over seven figures.

According to The Verge’s Terrence O’Brien, X plans to roll out this new feature as part of its premium offerings rather than a one-time perk. The company hopes that by monetising inactive handles, it can both increase user engagement and generate fresh revenue streams, especially from users seeking exclusive or brand-relevant names.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is launching a new marketplace for inactive usernames — an initiative aimed at attracting more paid subscribers to its platform. The feature will allow Premium Plus and Premium Business users to explore and request handles that are currently unavailable, giving them a chance to claim long-coveted usernames.





This marks one of X’s boldest attempts to commercialize its once-static naming system. By creating an auction-like environment around coveted handles, X is leaning further into its push to reward Premium users with exclusive benefits and more control over their online identity.

The company emphasized that this new marketplace will be treated as an ongoing service, not just a promotional event. Users who secure a new handle will find their old one frozen, ensuring no one else can take it. However, X also hinted at the possibility of adding a redirect option in the future, likely as a paid add-on feature — allowing users to forward traffic from their old username to the new one.

There’s an important catch for those eyeing a high-value handle. If a user decides to downgrade their X subscription, their account will automatically revert to its original username. That means the premium handle acquired through the marketplace will be lost, reinforcing X’s strategy of tying exclusive perks tightly to ongoing paid subscriptions.

The move aligns with Elon Musk’s long-term monetization vision for X, as the platform continues shifting from ad-driven revenue to subscription-based income. It also helps address a longstanding user complaint — the unavailability of desirable handles locked behind inactive or abandoned accounts.

While this feature could excite brands, creators, and social media enthusiasts looking for unique digital identities, critics may question whether monetizing usernames could further widen the gap between regular and premium users. Nonetheless, X’s latest update underscores the company’s determination to evolve beyond its social media roots into a broader digital ecosystem where exclusivity and identity come at a price.



