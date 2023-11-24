Live
- Peddapalli: BRS never cared for Dalits says Mayawati
- History of National Day of Listening
- PM to visit Tirumala on November 26
- Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard
- YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district
- Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- From selfies to storytelling: Media education in the Gen Z era
- Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’
- Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda
- India set for $2-trn exports by 2030
Just In
X to retrieve news headlines in link previews: Elon Musk
X owner Elon Musk reversed his previous decision to hide headlines in link previews of articles shared on X and revealed that an upcoming update will bring them back.
Elon Musk has announced that news articles shared on X (formerly Twitter) will again include headlines rather than just the image in the URL card. This move reverses a controversial decision from October 2023, when headlines were removed from news articles shared on the platform to reduce the height of the preview window and improve aesthetics. At the time, many users complained that it would be difficult to contextualize the content of a URL with just the header image.
Musk announced yesterday in a post on X: "In an upcoming release, X will overlay title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card." Interestingly, according to the post, the revert will not return the title to its original position but rather to the top of the link preview window. It is still being determined if the font size and title placement will also change.
X to retrieve news headlines in link previews
In October, a report mentioned that the reason behind removing headlines could be an attempt to boost engagement on the platform. Previously, Musk said in a post: "Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don't get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away. Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform." Musk also mentioned in a later post that this decision would "greatly improve the esthetics."
The update to remove the headlines appeared first on iOS, Android, and the website. The reversal is also expected to occur in the same way. However, no timeline for this update has been revealed so far.