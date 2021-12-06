Xiaomi 12's camera bump to have this unique coating

Xiaomi 12 camera specifications have been spotted online. The roumour mill has it will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and LPDDR5X memory. Xiaomi 12 could also feature an ultra-wide angle and periscopic and telephoto lens, along with 100W fast charging, as well as an under-screen camera, according to the report.

But that's not all! The upcoming Xiaomi 12 is taking a whole new approach with its camera bump design. It has been reported that the camera bump is packed with a bunch of large camera modules inside.



But Xiaomi has figured a way to make it a bit more inconspicuous! Xiaomi will be applying the same AG glass coating it uses for the back panel. The company will be using new coating technology to achieve a certain feel to go in line with the back finish.

Source: TECHGIG