Xiaomi 14 Sale in India: Price, Offers and Reserved Edition Pre-Reservation

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, hits the Indian market today, bringing with it a range of enticing offers and benefits. Additionally, photography enthusiasts can now pre-reserve the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Reserved Edition, complete with various accessories and in-box devices. Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 14 sale and the pre-booking for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Reserved Edition.



Xiaomi 14: Price and Benefits

The Xiaomi 14 will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, the Mi website, and official stores, as well as through offline retail partners, in three vibrant colours: Classic White, Jade Green, and Matte Black. Priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, customers can enjoy a Rs 5,000 discount when using ICICI Bank Cards. Additionally, there's an extra Rs 5,000 exchange bonus up for grabs. Xiaomi also offers complimentary screen replacement, free pickup and drop service, and device checkups every six months. Users will receive priority customer support, with guaranteed repairs or an alternate phone for temporary usage within two hours. Moreover, Xiaomi 14 Series users will enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Reserved Edition Pre-Reservation

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 99,999, with sales commencing at noon on April 12, 2024. However, enthusiasts can secure early access by paying Rs 9,999 as an early reserve, starting from 12 Noon on March 11, 2024. This special Reserved Edition, available in limited quantities, includes exclusive bonuses such as a 67mm filter converter and a limited edition case, among other surprises. Early access sales will be exclusively available at Mi.com and Mi Homes starting from noon on April 8.