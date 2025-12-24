Xiaomi 17 Ultra Set For Christmas Launch In China With New Leica Camera System

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its next premium smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, will make its debut this week in China. The company is hosting a major launch event on December 25, 2025, where it will unveil the much-anticipated Ultra flagship. With fresh details emerging around its camera capabilities and performance upgrades, excitement around the device continues to build.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch has been anticipated for months, and the Christmas Day reveal now puts an end to the speculation around its arrival timeline. Xiaomi’s leadership appears confident about the device, particularly its photography prowess, which remains the biggest talking point ahead of the launch.

At the heart of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a newly developed Leica camera system. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has publicly highlighted the camera setup, confirming that the phone will feature a Leica 1-inch “light and shadow master” primary sensor. This advanced sensor technology is designed to significantly enhance dynamic range, allowing photos to retain more detail in both bright and dark areas. The same improvements are also expected to elevate video performance, delivering sharper footage, smoother frames, and better low-light results.

Complementing the primary sensor is a powerful 200MP Leica telephoto lens. According to Xiaomi, this lens will support optical zoom with a focal length reaching up to 100mm. Notably, the company claims that the 200MP output will maintain image quality without relying on digital cropping, which could mark a major step forward for smartphone zoom photography.

Beyond the camera upgrades, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to bring top-tier hardware across the board. The device is tipped to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, positioning it among the most powerful Android smartphones of 2025. In the Chinese market, the phone could be offered with configurations going up to 16GB of RAM and as much as 1TB of internal storage, catering to power users and photography enthusiasts alike.

On the software side, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to ship with HyperOS 3 out of the box. The new version of Xiaomi’s custom operating system is expected to offer smoother performance, deeper system optimisations, and, hopefully, longer-term OS and security update support.

Design-wise, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce new bright colour options for the Ultra series this year, adding a fresh visual identity to its flagship lineup. While full design details will be revealed at the launch event, early glimpses suggest a premium finish that aligns with Xiaomi’s Ultra branding.

Pricing will be another key aspect to watch. Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch price details will be officially announced during the December 25 event, and these figures will likely influence its pricing strategy in global markets.

Looking ahead, reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could be showcased globally during MWC 2026 in February. However, it remains unclear whether India will be included in Xiaomi’s initial global rollout plans. For now, all eyes are on Thursday’s launch, as Xiaomi prepares to set a new benchmark in smartphone photography and flagship performance.