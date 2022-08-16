Xiaomi launches Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro in India at Rs 15, 499

Xiaomi unveiled its new Smart TV 5A Pro in India as part of its Smart TV 5A series. Xiaomi's new Smart TV has arrived as an affordable offering from the company with a frameless screen, Dolby Audio support and much more. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro costs Rs. 15,499. It will be available on Mi Homes, Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores soon. Check out the key specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro in India.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro: Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro arrived with slim bezels around the 32-inch panel and supported a tabletop stand and VESA wall mount. Powered by an upgraded ARM Cortex-A55 CPU coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro features an HD-compatible resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The HD-Ready display is supported by Vivid Picture Engine technology to enhance colour, contrast, and more. In addition, it offers a 92% DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio, and the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The ARM Cortex-A55 CPU is an upgrade to the Cortex-A35 CPU used in the previous Smart TV 5A. The device also has an LED backlit panel.

The TV supports two 24W stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and the company's custom Android 11-based PatchWall UI for sound. It also has DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for enhanced audio performance. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and multiple ports. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro also offers access to the Google Play Store, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, Universal Search, Live TV Sports, Kids Mode, PatchWall offers IMDb integration, Smart Recommendations and much more.