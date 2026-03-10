Xiaomi has introduced its latest premium Android tablet in India, unveiling the Xiaomi Pad 8 with notable performance upgrades and productivity-focused features. The launch comes slightly ahead of schedule, arriving just before the company’s upcoming Xiaomi 17 series announcement. With stronger hardware, refined software, and accessories designed for laptop-like use, the new tablet signals Xiaomi’s growing push into serious computing devices beyond smartphones.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is positioned as a performance-oriented upgrade in the company’s tablet portfolio. It runs on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, bringing near-flagship performance that supports smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and improved overall responsiveness. Buyers can configure the device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, making it capable of handling demanding productivity tasks as well as entertainment needs.

Pricing reflects its premium positioning. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 33,999. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 36,999, while the same configuration featuring a nanotexture display costs Rs 38,999. Sales in India begin on March 17.

On the front, the tablet sports an 11.2-inch display with a sharp 3.2K resolution. It supports a fast 144Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gameplay, along with Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast while streaming videos. Users can choose between a standard screen and a nanotexture option designed to reduce glare and improve visibility under bright lighting.

Software is another major focus this year. The Pad 8 ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box, delivering a refreshed interface and a suite of AI-powered features aimed at boosting productivity and everyday usability. Xiaomi says these enhancements help the device function as an almost PC-like alternative, especially when paired with accessories.

Audio and communication capabilities also get attention. The tablet includes a quad-speaker setup for immersive sound and four microphones to improve voice clarity during calls and recordings. Xiaomi has also upgraded its magnetic keyboard accessory, which now includes a built-in trackpad — a practical addition that brings a more laptop-style navigation experience compared to the previous generation.

For imaging, the Pad 8 carries a 13MP rear camera suitable for document scanning and casual photography, while an 8MP front camera handles video calls and online meetings.

Powering everything is a large 9,200mAh battery, neatly packed into a slim 5.75mm chassis. Despite the big battery, the tablet weighs under 500 grams, keeping it portable and comfortable for extended use. Charging is supported at 45W speeds, and Xiaomi includes the compatible adapter in the box.

With a sleek build, premium display technology, strong internals, and productivity-friendly accessories, the Xiaomi Pad 8 aims to attract users seeking a capable Android tablet that can double as a lightweight work machine.



