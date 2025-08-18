Xiaomi Set to Launch Redmi Note 15 Pro Series in China, Redmi 15 5G Coming to India

Xiaomi has confirmed the official debut of its much-anticipated Redmi Note 15 Pro series in China on August 21, 2025. The upcoming lineup will feature two models — the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. Alongside this launch, Xiaomi is also preparing to introduce the Redmi 15 5G in India just two days earlier, on August 19.

The company has already teased images of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, offering enthusiasts a first glimpse of its design. Staying true to the Note series’ identity while bringing in fresh elements, the Pro Plus sports a large circular camera module at the back housing three sensors. The primary camera will be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS), promising improved clarity and stability in photos and videos. The phone also features a curved frame and curved display, aimed at delivering both a premium look and enhanced comfort for users.

In terms of performance, the Note 15 Pro Plus recently surfaced on Geekbench under the model number 2510ERA8BC. The listing confirms that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. It managed a score of 1228 in single-core and 3230 in multi-core tests, indicating solid performance gains over its predecessor, which used the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. However, it still lags slightly behind the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in raw capability.

Battery and charging capabilities are also seeing a boost. The Note 15 Pro Plus has cleared China’s 3C certification, revealing support for 90W fast charging. Adding to the excitement, another Redmi device with the model number 25104RADAC has been spotted featuring Beidou satellite text messaging support. Industry insiders suggest this could launch as the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Satellite Edition, potentially making it the company’s first-ever handset with satellite communication features.

While Chinese buyers are waiting for August 21, Indian consumers will see action even sooner. The brand has confirmed the arrival of the Redmi 15 5G on August 19, which will be streamed live on YouTube and promoted across Xiaomi’s official channels.

The Redmi 15 5G has already created buzz in the mid-range segment with its massive 7,000mAh battery — one of the largest in its category. It will sport a 6.9-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 288Hz touch sampling rate, designed to provide a smooth and eye-friendly viewing experience. The panel, expected to be a Full HD+ LCD, will also feature Wet Touch Technology 2.0, allowing users to operate the phone seamlessly even with damp hands.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Buyers can expect configurations with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the device will include AI-driven features, such as Google’s Circle to Search, to enhance usability.

With back-to-back launches targeting different audiences, Xiaomi appears to be strategically positioning itself to dominate both the premium mid-range market with the Redmi Note 15 Pro series and the value 5G segment with the Redmi 15 5G.