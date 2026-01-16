Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch With 200MP Camera and Refreshed Design

Xiaomi has started 2026 with aggressive momentum in India, and the Redmi Note lineup is once again at the centre of attention. After introducing the Redmi Note 15 5G earlier this year, the company has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series is heading to the Indian market. The biggest talking point this time is photography, with Xiaomi teasing a major camera upgrade that aims to push the Note series further into premium territory.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, a significant leap from the 108-megapixel sensor found on the standard Redmi Note 15. According to Xiaomi, the high-resolution sensor will be paired with optical image stabilisation (OIS), improving low-light performance and video stability. The company has also revealed that the Pro models will support 4K video recording, underlining a clear focus on content creation and advanced mobile photography.

Globally, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus are already available, and the Indian versions are expected to closely mirror these models. On the design side, Xiaomi appears to be refining the look rather than reinventing it. The Pro series is likely to retain the distinctive squircle-shaped rear camera module but introduce new colour options for a fresher visual appeal. Compared to the base Note 15, the Pro models are expected to feature flatter frames, giving the phones a more modern and premium feel.

In terms of camera hardware, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is expected to include a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, supported by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus shares the same rear camera setup but upgrades the front-facing camera to a 32-megapixel sensor, appealing to users who prioritise selfies and video calls.

Both phones are expected to sport a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi is also promising peak brightness levels of up to 3,200 nits, making the screens easier to view outdoors. Protection is handled by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the flat display design marks a departure from the curved screen seen on the standard Note 15.

Under the hood, performance will differ between the two models. The global Redmi Note 15 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, while the Note 15 Pro Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Battery capacity is equally impressive, with the Pro model housing a 6,580mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. The Pro Plus, meanwhile, packs a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery.

As for the India launch, reports suggest Xiaomi may unveil the Redmi Note 15 Pro series on January 27, 2026. Pricing has not been officially confirmed, but global prices place the Redmi Note 15 Pro at around $399 (roughly Rs 36,000) and the Pro Plus at $449 (approximately Rs 40,500). Indian pricing could be more competitive, especially considering the Redmi Note 15 5G starts at Rs 22,999.

With a 200MP camera, bold design tweaks, and powerful internals, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series looks set to raise the bar once again in the crowded mid-premium smartphone segment.