Xiaomi to Expand HyperOS to More Devices: Check if Your Phone is Eligible

Xiaomi has confirmed plans to extend the availability of its latest operating system, HyperOS, to more devices in the near future. Initially introduced in February this year, HyperOS was first launched for select Xiaomi and Redmi devices. Now, the company is gearing up to expand its reach to additional smartphones, smart home gadgets, and even electric vehicles like the new Xiaomi SU7.







The wait is over – #XiaomiHyperOS rollout update for Q1 2024 is here, promising a seamless user experience on your favorite #Xiaomi and #Redmi devices.



And that's not all - stay tuned to our social media channels for the Quarter 2, 2024 rollout updates! pic.twitter.com/fRf6aFV0hT — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 30, 2024





Announcing the new rollout plan, Xiaomi mentioned in its tweet, "The wait is over – #XiaomiHyperOS rollout update for Q1 2024 is here, promising a seamless user experience on your favorite #Xiaomi and #Redmi devices. And that's not all - stay tuned to our social media channels for the Quarter 2, 2024 rollout updates."

Scheduled for release in Q2 2024, the HyperOS update will significantly improve system performance, task management, and messaging efficiency. Users can also expect optimizations in storage usage, which will result in faster OTA updates compared to the previous MIUI 14.

The new features introduced with HyperOS are customizable lock screens, an updated control centre, redesigned icons, and fonts. For increased productivity, a dedicated Workstation Mode is being introduced for tablets, alongside enhanced connectivity options such as screen mirroring between devices.

Initially rolled out to flagship devices like the Xiaomi 14 series, including the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro, as well as the Redmi Note 12 series, HyperOS is now expanding its availability to devices like the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Redmi 12, and Redmi Note 11 series. More devices are expected to receive the update later this year, promising a seamless and improved user experience across Xiaomi and Redmi products.

HyperOS aims to offer a "human-centric" approach, with a modern design language and features designed to simplify device management and enhance user interaction. With capabilities like seamless device transitions, remote data access, and AI-driven functions such as speech generation and image search, HyperOS promises to deliver an intuitive and functional interface across Xiaomi's ecosystem of products.