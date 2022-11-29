Xiaomi to launch MIUI 14 on December 1; All that we expect

Xiaomi is officially launching its next flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 13, in China. The company will introduce the next version of its MIUI 14 custom operating system along with the new hardware announcement. The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones may bring the new MIUI 14 OS based on the Android 13 operating system. Similarly, many Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones will likely be updated to MIUI 14 in the coming days.

MIUI 14: All that we expect

As mentioned above, MIUI 14 is a custom OS from Xiaomi based on Android 13 OS. The latest version of MIUI is set to introduce many new changes compared to the current MIUI 13 update. While Xiaomi has not disclosed the exact features that MIUI 14 might bring, it has hinted that the operating system will be lighter than its predecessor, expected to include less bloatware and likely to offer a smoother user experience.

The company is also expected to remove ads within the UI to make it faster, and we can also expect to see new customizable options, as we've seen in iOS 16 and OneUI 5. Older Xiaomi phones may also get a forked version of MIUI 14 based on Android 11 or 12. The user interface is expected to remain consistent across all Xiaomi smartphones running on MIUI 14 operating system.

MIUI 14: Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 series may feature two smartphones, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. These smartphones may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a RAM of up to 12GB.

Display: Xiaomi 13 could come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display while Xiaomi 13 Pro with a 6.7-inch LTPO E6 AMOLED display along with 2K resolution and a max refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery and optics: The Xiaomi 13 will be powered by 120W fast charging support and a 50MP Sony IMX 800 primary lens. Furthermore, Xiaomi 13 Pro may flaunt a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor, a telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The device could have a 32MP sensor on the front for video calls and selfies. It could sport a 4,800 mAh battery that will support 120W fast charging.

MIUI 14: Compatible devices

Almost all Xiaomi smartphones currently running on Android 12-based MIUI 13 update may be eligible for MIUI 14 updates. Coming to India, devices like Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G, and Poco F4 are likely to be 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are the first set of smartphones to receive the MIUI 14 update, possibly in Q1 2023.