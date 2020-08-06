Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Banned in India

In the last few months, ' Indian government has banned several Chinese apps in the country due to threat to national security. Now Xiaomi's very popular Mi Browser Pro got added to the banned list that comes pre-installed with all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones in India. Moreover, Baidu's Search app has also been banned in India. The first list of banned Chinese apps consists of Mi Browser.

Mi Browser is pre-installed with all Xiaomi smartphones, and now users will not be able to use the app any more. A Xiaomi spokesperson commented on the ban of Mi Browser, told in a statement, "Xiaomi continues to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law."

"We are working towards understanding the development and will take appropriate measures as required. As part of the process, we will work with key stakeholders for an opportunity to make our submissions," the spokesperson further added.

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps; the list included some of the popular apps like TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, BeautyPlus, among others. After the TikTok ban, Indian alternatives to the Chinese TikTok platform like Chingari, DingDong, Mitron, ShareChat, Moj, Roposo, got popular.

All the Chinese apps that are banned will no longer be available for download on Google Play Store and App Store.

Some media reports suggest that the Indian government is planning to ban more Chinese apps in India soon. There are also reports making rounds that the Indian government is planning to ban PUBG Mobile. But, is PUBG Mobile a Chinese app? Find out here. ( Link Find out here to )