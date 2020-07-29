PUBG Mobile: Is this a Chinese App? Will Government Ban it?

PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile games among Indian youth. But media reports suggest that the Indian government is planning to ban more Chinese apps including, PUBG Mobile due to potential user privacy violations and national security threats.

To summon up, the government recently banned 59 Chinese-owned apps, which included TikTok, SHAREit, and more. At present, PUBG Mobile believed to be under the scanner along with apps like AliExpress, Ludo World and more. The officials are yet to disclose details on the ban of these more than 200 Chinese apps.

Why didn't the government ban PUBG Mobile along with TikTok? Is PUBG a Chinese app? Who is the owner of PUBG? These are a few questions in our mind, and we tried to answer these here.

Why was PUBG Mobile not banned along with TikTok?

There is no answer to this question. The Indian government did not disclose any specific reason for not banning this or a few other apps. However, we guess that the app was not banned because it is not entirely Chinese made. As Bluehole, located in South Korea developed the original PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and with the partnership of Tencent Games, they launched the PUBG mobile version. So, the game is not entirely owned by a Chinese firm.

Is PUBG Mobile a Chinese app?

This is a complicated question that needs to be dealt with diplomacy keeping in mind the current situation. PUBG is developed by Bluehole Inc Tencent Games when PUBG got popular it took the distribution and licensing from Bluehole to circulate the game in the China market. With the popularity of the PUBG Tencent Games partnered with Bluehole to develop a mobile version of PUBG, which would be made by Tencent mimicking the PC game, but the profits would be shared due to the licensing agreement. Initially, two versions of PUBG Mobile were developed.

Both the version were free to play and available in the Chinese market only. Exhilarating Battlefield had a better response when compared to Army Attack, so that was the version launched internationally as PUBG Mobile. Timi Studio developed Call of Duty: Mobile, along with Activision.

Concluding, PUBG Mobile is not a Chinese game. Though, the game has been coded by a Chinese company. The game mimics the PC version making the design and gameplay be like the game developed by PUBG Corporation. But, the game has been coded by Tencent Game developers. Till the time government ban it you can enjoy the game.