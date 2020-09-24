YeHai Chingari Zindagi Win a prize for best videos with new AR filters

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has forced us all to remain indoors but does that mean we can't have fun? Certainly not. Made in India Social App -- Chingari -- has the perfect solution to lift up your spirits!

To celebrate its new best-in-class AR filters, Chingari has launched the most lively and rewarding social campaign -- #YeHaiChingariZindagi. To participate, all you need to do is upload an awesome video with the hashtag -- #YeHaiChingariZindagi -- and Chingari will give Rs 10,000 to the creators of the best videos every day.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder of Chingari App, said, "As much as we love to have such campaigns to reward our content creators, this party was actually started by our consumers. The addition of new AR filters to our platform was enjoyed so much by our subscribers that people in large numbers started uploading their amazing videos with the hashtag -- #YeHaiChingariZindagi. And we decided to add to the celebration by announcing cash rewards for our talented content creators."

The best part of the contest is that Chingari will give an incentive of Rs 50 to every unique creator who uploads a video using AR filters with #YeHaiChingariZindagi.

"It is very exciting for us to receive such an overwhelming response. Team Chingari has been working relentlessly to empower content creators with the best features. The launch of new AR filters is very significant not just for us but also for the consumers as we can now proudly say that an Indian app has matched up or even surpassed the global standards," added Mr Ghosh.

The best video will be decided every day after shortlisting 10 unique creators, chosen by Chingari's jury members. It is worth mentioning that every unique creator stands only one chance to win the contest.

Here's what you need to do to participate in the contest and join the party:

Download the Chingari App.

Make a video on Chingari's trending track -- #YeHaiChingariZindagi -- and use five of your favourite filters.

Share post on social media with #YeHaiChingariZindagi

Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more. The platform is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — and also two international languages — English and Spanish.

