YouTube Music 2025 Recap Starts Rolling Out With Fresh Insights and New AI Chat Tools

YouTube Music has begun rolling out its 2025 Recap to users across Android and iOS, offering a deeper, more interactive look at how listeners engaged with music throughout the year. The latest edition enhances the familiar recap experience with personalised analytics, visual storytelling, and a brand-new AI assistant designed to help users explore their listening habits in a more meaningful way.









Several users on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have already confirmed access to the feature, and Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to view the recap, indicating a broad release. A dedicated banner inside the app directs users to their Recap. However, for those who don’t see it yet, heading to the profile icon and selecting “Your Recap” will also bring it up.

This year’s recap adopts a story-style display that kicks off with a summary of the user’s total listening time. It then transitions into highlights such as top tracks and most-played artists. One of the standout additions is a new calendar-style layout, showing listeners exactly which days, they tuned in to specific artists—adding a visual timeline element to the music journey.

Among the biggest new additions is the “musical passport”, a colourful feature that identifies the countries where a user’s most-played artists originate. This global view is complemented by sections dedicated to top albums, genres, and podcasts. Like previous editions, all recap cards can be downloaded individually for easy sharing on social media.

The 2025 Recap also leverages AI for the first time through an integrated chat tool. Branded with the prompt ‘Ask anything about your 2025’, the feature lets listeners interact with an AI assistant to uncover deeper and sometimes playful insights about their habits.















