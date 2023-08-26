YouTube Music launches real-time lyrics on Android and iOS; how to get it

YouTube Music has reportedly introduced real-time lyrics to Android and iOS, improving the user experience. This feature offers interactive lyrics that are dynamically updated with an improved layout and alignment with the music. It's not available for all songs yet, though, but updates promise broader coverage in the future. Users may need to restart the app to access this feature.

According to information from 9to5Mac, this functionality is already available in the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS operating systems. To use this interactive music feature, people must update to version 6.15 of the YouTube Music app if they're using an Android device or version 6.16 if they're using iOS.

The Lyrics tab in the Now Playing section is a familiar feature for those who use YouTube Music regularly. While it served its purpose, it did not offer the desired level of interaction. The arrival of live lyrics brings a remarkable transformation to the Lyrics tab. It shows an updated layout with more readable text and better spacing. However, the real charm is its adaptability to the music being played.

As the song begins, the current line of lyrics appears prominently in white, while previous lines elegantly fade into the background, ensuring a great visual encounter.

The YouTube Music page also updates seamlessly as the song advances to the following line of lyrics, ensuring perfect sync with the beat of the music. An elegant detail is introduced with a blurred cover background, complemented by a musical note that signals the appearance of the lyrics.

While this advancement has the potential to improve your music listening experiences, it's important to note that not all songs will currently display this real-time lyrics feature, HT Tech reported. Conventional static lyrics will continue to be available. However, as YouTube Music continues to progress, there is optimism that live lyrics will eventually become the standard for a wider range of songs in the future.

It should be noted that the availability of this feature may take time for some users. To make sure you're one of the lucky ones to experience it, you may need to take a few steps. The update is currently accessible on Android and iOS platforms, though you may have to give the YouTube Music app a gentle notice. Go to "App info", select "Force stop" for the app, and restart it. Remember that live lyrics may not be accessible to all songs, so feel free to explore multiple tracks to discover this captivating musical enhancement.