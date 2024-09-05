YouTube Presents New Parent-Teen Account Linking for Better Supervision

YouTube has introduced a new feature aimed at helping parents stay involved in their teens' online activities while fostering independence. This feature allows parents to link their YouTube accounts with their children's, providing a more supervised environment without compromising the teen's autonomy. By offering this option, YouTube aims to balance safety and freedom for teens as they navigate the platform.



The new feature is part of YouTube's Family Centre hub, which is being rolled out globally. Through this tool, parents can monitor their teens' YouTube usage, including the number of videos uploaded, channels subscribed to, and comments posted. Parents also receive email notifications whenever their teens upload new content or start a livestream, allowing them to stay informed and guide their children when needed. These notifications are designed to help parents discuss responsible content creation with their teens, and they are supported by resources developed in collaboration with Common Sense Networks.

Previously, YouTube offered supervised experiences for younger children, but this update extends similar features to teens. Rather than monitoring every aspect of their digital lives, the goal is to encourage a balanced approach where teens can explore while parents remain aware of their activity. The platform promotes open communication between parents and teens about online behaviour, ensuring that both parties have control over their digital experience. YouTube worked closely with child development experts to ensure that teens are given enough freedom to express themselves while maintaining safety.

Dr. Ellen Selkie, a pediatric specialist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, praised the initiative. She highlighted the importance of allowing teens space to grow while allowing parents to step in when necessary. Dr. Selkie described this approach as "trust, but verify," emphasizing that the feature facilitates shared decision-making between parents and teens regarding online activities.

This update is part of YouTube's ongoing effort to ensure the safety of younger users. Over the years, the platform has introduced features to protect teens, such as limiting recommendations of potentially harmful content. The new Family Centre tools empower parents to stay engaged in their teens' online presence without stifling their creativity or independence, providing a safer digital environment for everyone involved.