YouTube Unveils Biggest Live Streaming Overhaul with AI Highlights, Dual Layouts, and Interactive Tools

At its Made-on YouTube event, YouTube announced its most significant update yet for live streaming, unveiling a series of tools designed to simplify streaming for creators and enhance the viewing experience for audiences.

One of the most useful additions is a practice mode. Before going live, creators can now rehearse their streams privately to test technical setups, iron out glitches, and ensure smooth delivery when the real broadcast begins. This aims to eliminate common hiccups and provide a more polished experience for viewers.

Expanding Playables on Live

YouTube’s Playables on Live, which allows creators to play lightweight games while streaming, has also received a boost. The feature now includes over 75 games, offering creators new ways to engage with audiences during live sessions. Streams featuring Playables maintain the same monetization options and live chat features as traditional YouTube streams.

Simultaneous Vertical and Horizontal Streaming

Recognizing the rise of vertical content consumption, particularly through YouTube Shorts, the platform will now support dual layouts. Live streams will be broadcast in both vertical and horizontal formats at the same time. Viewers can choose their preferred format, while creators benefit from a unified chat, ensuring no messages are missed regardless of orientation. This eliminates the need for creators to decide on a single format before going live.

Live Reactions and Collaborative Streaming

Another engaging feature being introduced is react live, which allows creators to respond to ongoing live streams in real-time. This opens up opportunities for interactive events such as reaction streams to product launches, music videos, or even collaborations where creators respond to each other’s broadcasts live.

AI-Powered Highlights for Shorts

To help creators maximize visibility, YouTube is rolling out AI-generated highlights. Instead of requiring audiences to rewatch hours of recorded live streams, AI will automatically capture standout moments and convert them into ready-to-upload Shorts. This not only increases the chances of content going viral but also ensures creators can reach new audiences without additional editing work.

New Ad Formats and Membership Flexibility

Monetization also gets a refresh with a side-by-side ad format. Unlike traditional mid-roll ads that risk losing audience attention, this new design plays ads alongside the live stream, ensuring that viewers don’t miss the action.

Additionally, YouTube has added a feature for seamless membership switching. Creators can now move a live stream from public view to members-only mode without interrupting the broadcast—an update that strengthens community building and provides extra value to paying subscribers.

Shaping the Future of Live Streaming

With these updates—spanning AI-powered tools, dual-format streaming, and enhanced monetization options—YouTube is clearly signaling its intent to dominate the future of live content. By balancing creator convenience with audience engagement, the platform aims to solidify its position as the go-to destination for interactive, flexible, and immersive live streaming.