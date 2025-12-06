Zerodha Unveils WhatsApp Backup to Help Traders During Cloudflare Outages

Zerodha cofounder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday shed light on how traders can continue managing their positions even if global internet infrastructure faces unexpected turbulence. His comments came after a brief slowdown at Cloudflare — the internet-security giant that handles nearly a quarter of global traffic — caused disruptions for several fintech platforms, including Zerodha’s popular trading interface, Kite.

Kamath emphasised that Cloudflare’s massive scale means any interruption can instantly affect “millions of websites and apps,” making ripple effects across the online world almost unavoidable. On Friday, this ripple briefly hit Indian brokers, prompting Zerodha to reassure users that their core systems were fully functional even though front-end access was blocked for a short window.

Cloudflare powers approximately 20-25% of all internet traffic globally. It's the infrastructure behind millions of websites and apps—from content delivery and DDoS protection to DNS services. When Cloudflare has an outage, it doesn't just affect one company; it impacts a…





Why Cloudflare Issues Hit Kite

Kite’s web and mobile applications rely heavily on Cloudflare for protection against malicious traffic and large-scale attacks. Every order initiated by a trader is screened through Cloudflare before it reaches Zerodha’s servers hosted on Amazon Web Services. Once validated, the order is sent to Zerodha’s order management system, which sits in physical data centres connected directly to the exchanges.

This architecture means that if Cloudflare experiences an outage, users may temporarily lose access to Kite — even though Zerodha’s internal trading systems, risk engines, and exchange links remain perfectly operational.

Zerodha’s Backup Strategy: WhatsApp to the Rescue

To ensure traders are not stranded during such rare but stressful situations, Zerodha has rolled out a backup mechanism that functions entirely outside its main technology stack. This alternative channel operates through WhatsApp and allows users to exit their open positions when Kite becomes inaccessible.

The company designed this backup specifically for emergencies during market hours, ensuring traders have at least one reliable pathway to manage risk. Kamath underlined that the WhatsApp workflow is hosted separately from Zerodha’s main infrastructure, making it resilient even when Cloudflare’s services face trouble.

How the WhatsApp Backup Works

Zerodha has kept the backup process intentionally simple so traders can act quickly in moments of uncertainty. In the event Kite becomes unreachable:

Save the official Zerodha backup number: +91 99644 52020 Send a message saying “hi” on WhatsApp to start the exit process. Once initiated, the system processes requests one by one, and responses may take a few seconds.

The goal is not to enable regular trading but to serve as a safety net when cloud-based disruptions hamper normal access.

A Safety Net for Rare ‘Disaster Scenarios’

Zerodha described the WhatsApp feature as a contingency plan meant for “disaster scenarios,” emphasising that such widespread infrastructure failures are uncommon but can impact multiple services at once. With much of the internet’s traffic routed through Cloudflare, even a brief disruption can affect thousands of businesses simultaneously.

By offering this independent backup channel, the brokerage hopes to provide traders with confidence that they can always manage open positions, even when unexpected outages strike. Kamath encouraged all users to store the backup number in advance, noting that quick access can make a crucial difference when markets are moving fast.