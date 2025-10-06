Zoho Unveils ‘Vani’: A New Visual Collaboration Platform for Hybrid Teams After Arattai’s Success

After the success of its homegrown messaging app Arattai, Zoho Corporation has taken another bold step in reimagining workplace collaboration. On October 1, 2025, the Indian software giant unveiled Vani, a next-generation visual collaboration platform designed to help distributed teams transform ideas into actionable outcomes.

Launched as a new brand under the Zoho umbrella, Vani brings together whiteboards, AI-driven tools, and workflow automation in a unified workspace—positioning itself as a strong contender against platforms like Google Workspace and Miro.

What is Zoho Vani?

Vani is Zoho’s latest innovation in its suite of productivity tools. Unlike traditional collaboration apps that mainly emphasize chat or document sharing, Vani revolves around visual thinking. It provides a digital canvas where teams can brainstorm, map concepts, sketch workflows, and execute plans—all within a single, interactive environment.

Built for hybrid and remote teams, the platform empowers users to express ideas through diagrams, mind maps, sticky notes, and visual frameworks, while offering integrated video calls, contextual comments, and asynchronous collaboration features to keep communication fluid.

Why Zoho Built Vani

Zoho observed that many modern workplaces struggle because ideas often remain abstract or scattered across multiple tools. Research supports this — more than 60% of Gen X and Millennials say they collaborate better through visuals rather than words alone.

By turning abstract thoughts into clear, shared visuals, Vani aims to bridge this communication gap, making teamwork more efficient and reducing the cognitive overload that slows down decision-making.

Key Features of Vani

Visualize Without Limits:Vani offers an infinite whiteboard where teams can brainstorm freely. Its AI tools can instantly generate visual elements such as flowcharts and mind maps, helping users overcome the blank-canvas challenge. Seamless Collaboration:Collaboration lies at the platform’s core. Teams can co-create in real time or asynchronously using built-in video meetings, contextual comments, voice notes, and emoji reactions. The Flow feature captures the evolution of ideas, allowing team members in different time zones to stay aligned. From Ideas to Execution:Unlike most brainstorming tools, Vani enables teams to execute plans directly. Users can build workflows, track deliverables, and use prebuilt templates without switching between apps. It also integrates smoothly with Zoho’s ecosystem and third-party tools for a cohesive experience.

Who Can Benefit from Vani

Vani caters to diverse teams—marketing, product, design, engineering, and sales. Each can organize their projects using Spaces (shared folders) and Zones (individual canvases) for structured yet flexible collaboration.

The Role of AI in Vani

Artificial intelligence runs throughout the platform, helping teams visualise faster, summarise discussions, and automate next steps. From generating diagrams to condensing meeting notes, Vani AI acts as an intelligent co-pilot for productivity.

Why Vani Stands Out

Zoho believes that most tools separate brainstorming, collaboration, and execution—but Vani unites all three. The company calls this the new rhythm of teamwork: “Visualise. Collaborate. Execute.”

As workplaces continue evolving toward visual and distributed communication, Vani arrives as a platform tailored for the next generation of teamwork—encouraging teams to work visually, stay connected, and turn every idea into action.



