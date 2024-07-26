₹ 3,836 cr for civil supplies department

Hyderabad : Emphasising that strengthening and streamlining of PDS (Public Distribution System) mechanism has helped the farmers get their prompt payments, the State government affirmed close cooperation also with FCI (Food Corporation of India). This financial year it proposed Rs 3,836 crore for the Civil Supplies Department, a raise of more than Rs 700 crore. It was Rs 3,117 crore in the previous FY, which is in contrast to revised estimates of Rs 1,362 crore.

Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said due to the continuous and effective supervision by the department, deliveries to FCI have hastened and 36 LMT paddy has been delivered in six months. “We have taken up the long pending issues with the Central Government and Food Corporation of India and adopted new strategies. With this we could get 3,561.64 crore from the Central Government and FCI. At the same time we could reduce our loans by 1,323.86 crore. The effectiveness of the measures taken is already evident in the functioning of the civil supplies department,” he said.



Deputy CM alleged that in the earlier regime payment to farmers for the purchases of paddy by civil supplies were always irregular and much delayed. The government has reduced the time for payment to the farmers to 48 hours and paid promptly within the time limit. This according to Bhatti will immensely benefit the farmers and also reduces corruption and manipulation. Till now the Government has paid an amount of Rs 10,556 crore to farmers. “From the period 2010-11 to 2022-23 nearly thousand millers became indebted to the Government to a tune of Rs 3,000 crore. The millers avoided supplying rice to the Government and used it for their own business for years together. It was done in the plain sight of everyone but still the government turned a blind eye to such fraudulent practices. Immediately after we came to power, we initiated remedial measures and strict action against the defaulting millers. During the last six months the vigilance department has raided many millers and recovered their dues. We have already collected Rs 450 crore from the defaulting millers and have initiated action under Revenue Recovery Act against 60 millers for collecting Rs 509 crore arrears,” he explained.

